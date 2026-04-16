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Convention center land transferred to CIB; land swap offered for host hotel

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published April 16, 2026 at 2:30 PM EDT
Bunger and Robertson Building next to the Convention Center
Joe Hren
/
WFIU/WTIU News
In a letter to city officials, the CIB is offering a land exchange of College Square for the south parcels.  

Some land considered part of Bloomington’s convention center campus will soon be owned by the Capital Improvement Board. 

The CIB approved the land transfer request from the city’s redevelopment commission and county council at Wednesday’s monthly meeting. 

The transfer includes the south parcel where Seminary Pointe and Friendly Beasts Cidery are located. It also includes the parking lots west and south of the Marriott Courtyard hotel. 

It does not include the former Bunger and Robertson or College Square property north of the convention center. 

A map from 2022 shows property owned by the county and city around the convention center. This map includes an updated edit with a 2023 sale to the city.
City of Bloomington
A map from 2022 shows property owned by the county and city around the convention center.

The city requested compensation for that site last year during negotiations for the host hotel.  

CIB President John Whikehart said he’s asking the city to hold off on any public offers of the College Square property for 30 days as the CIB renegotiates. 

“But now with the transfer of land from the county, the CIB is for the first time in a position to make its own offer on the College Square site,” Whikehart said. 

In a letter to city officials, the CIB is offering a land exchange for the south parcels.  

“We are hopeful that the city may find the parcels south to 2nd Street an attractive option for its stated goals, be that affordable housing or any other beneficial public purpose,” Whikehart said. 

The land was bought from the county Innkeeper’s Tax for future tourism use. The south parcels include residential and retail tenants who were told their leases would end July 7. 

Read more: Convention center hotel saga illuminates city’s affordable rent issue

The area is north of Kroger and includes the former Artisan Alley, Friendly Beasts Cidery, and Seminary Pointe apartments.
Joe Hren
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The area is north of Kroger and includes the former Artisan Alley, Friendly Beasts Cidery, and Seminary Pointe apartments.

It prompted strong reactions at county meetings regarding affordable housing and lack of communication. 

The CIB is currently seeking a host hotel and parking options as part of the conference center expansion.  
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Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
See stories by Joe Hren

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