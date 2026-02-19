City and CIB commit to find convention expansion hotel land

The city of Bloomington and Capital Improvement Board say they’re committed to working together to allow property south of the convention center to be transferred at no cost for the convention center companion hotel.

A joint statement said the deal is subject to approval by appropriate boards and commissions.

Dora Hospitality was chosen more than a year ago as the companion hotel developer but couldn’t reach an agreement on an incentive package on land north of the center.

CIB A map shows property owned by the county and city around the convention center.

Dora officials then asked for city-owned land at no cost for parcels south.

The deal was called off as the city said those parcels would also require negotiations.

Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson said it’s not as simple as signing it off to the CIB.

“Transferring them requires a decision both from the Board of Public Works and the Redevelopment Commission, and so that's where we are right now, and we're working on getting them in front of those boards,” Thomson said.



The same is happening on county-owned land. The commissioners in a work session advised discussion of the county parcels next to the convention center be brought to county council next month.

Dora will be invited back after the CIB issues a new proposal with landownership.