City and CIB commit to find convention expansion hotel land

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published February 19, 2026 at 3:51 PM EST
Exterior rendering of the Bloomington Convention Center expansion looking south on College Ave.
Courtesy, Capital Improvement Board
Exterior rendering of the Bloomington Convention Center expansion looking south on College Ave.

The city of Bloomington and Capital Improvement Board say they’re committed to working together to allow property south of the convention center to be transferred at no cost for the convention center companion hotel. 

A joint statement said the deal is subject to approval by appropriate boards and commissions. 

Dora Hospitality was chosen more than a year ago as the companion hotel developer but couldn’t reach an agreement on an incentive package on land north of the center. 

A map shows property owned by the county and city around the convention center.
CIB
A map shows property owned by the county and city around the convention center.

Dora officials then asked for city-owned land at no cost for parcels south.

The deal was called off as the city said those parcels would also require negotiations.

Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson said it’s not as simple as signing it off to the CIB.

“Transferring them requires a decision both from the Board of Public Works and the Redevelopment Commission, and so that's where we are right now, and we're working on getting them in front of those boards,” Thomson said.
 
The same is happening on county-owned land. The commissioners in a work session advised discussion of the county parcels next to the convention center be brought to county council next month. 

Dora will be invited back after the CIB issues a new proposal with landownership.
Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.