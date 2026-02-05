© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
CIB at an impasse on companion hotel despite new location

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published February 5, 2026 at 7:39 PM EST
South College Ave. is closed while beams go up on the convention center bridge.
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Convention center leaders say they need to take a step back from a proposal for a companion hotel. 

After negotiations fell through on the former Bunger & Robertson property north of the current convention center, the city said the south parcels would also require negotiations. 

Dora Hospitality expressed interest in city-owned property to the south if donated with no other public subsidies. 

The city and county identified parcels to be available for the convention center expansion and host hotel in 2024. 

A map from 2022 shows property owned by the county and city around the convention center.
Courtesy CIB
Capital Improvement Board members during a special meeting Thursday voted to release Dora from the project so it can be determined what property they control. 

“The CIB is now at an impasse,” Board President John Whikehart said. “The city’s position on acquisition of its parcels north and now south is clear, and the CIB does not have the ability to meet any price or consideration it requires.”

The CIB will now see if the county will donate land for the hotel.
Whikehart said the CIB also needs to consider parking needs as most property for the hotel project would be on current parking lots. 

Read more: Capital Improvement Board president baffled by mayor's comments on hotel project

Dora will be invited back after the CIB issues a new proposal with land ownership. 

Whikehart said tourism officials are working with other downtown hotels to book rooms for when the expansion opens next year. 

The next CIB meeting is February 18. 
