Monroe County moves forward with early voting for primary 

The Monroe County Election Board approved tentative early voting plans for the May 5 primary.



Residents can expect 28 days of early voting, with polling from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Starting April 6, early voting will be at the North Showers Building, at 501 N. Morton St. in Suite 101.



The Election Board approved 28 voting locations on May 5, though county staff only confirmed participating from 21 locations by Tuesday’s special meeting.



Board members acknowledged the plans could change. A bill limiting early voting to 16 days is working its way through the General Assembly, and if it becomes law, the board will make changes.



“Nothing is in stone until the governor signs it,” said County Clerk Nicole Brown.



The Election Board and the Monroe County Council have heard concerns about funding the primary and General Election. The county has already faced budget cuts, and it’s in the middle of a hiring freeze.



However, the County Council is willing to approve additional funding in the future, according to council President Jennifer Crossley.



During public comment at Tuesday’s special meeting, Crossley reiterated she and the council want to ensure residents of Monroe County can exercise their right to vote.



“We on the council look forward to working with our Election Board here to ensure that our primaries go off as smooth and safe as possible,” Crossley said.