Former Bloomington east side AMC sold to local buyer

WFIU | By Eddie Stewart
Published February 17, 2026 at 4:16 PM EST
The AMC 11 near College Mall closed in 2023.
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The AMC 11 near College Mall closed in 2023.

The former AMC theater property on the east side of Bloomington has been sold for over $5 million.  

The property, which is nearly eight acres, was bought by Curry Limited Partnership of Bloomington on Jan. 30.   

AMC closed the theater on the property in September 2023.    

According to filings with the Indiana Secretary of State’s office, the Curry Limited Partnership’s general partner is Cary Curry, the chairman of the board of Curry Auto Center, also on the east side of Bloomington.  

Joseph Curry of Curry Limited Partnership said to stay tuned for further information on the property’s development.  

“At this time, there are no finalized plans for the property,” he said. “We intend to create a site plan that is beneficial to the community.”  

The partnership also owns the building that houses Morgenstern Books.  
