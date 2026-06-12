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Council adopts resolution opposing AGI research without safeguards

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published June 12, 2026 at 3:52 PM EDT
A photo shows the front entrance of the City of Bloomington's City Hall on a sunny day.
Joanie Dugan
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Bloomington City Hall

Bloomington City Council unanimously adopted a resolution Wednesday night opposing research on Artificial General Intelligence until it’s safely aligned with human well-being.

Council member Dave Rollo authored the resolution.

“AI safety experts have warned of the dangers of this in what they say could well result in intelligence explosion, whereby the AI model improves itself in a recurrent self-improvement that no one can control,” he said.

Rollo said he reached out to Indiana University’s Luddy School where researchers are working on AI devoted to human betterment and safety.

A few citizens spoke during public comment, including Mark Haggerty.

“Artificial Intelligence is being effective right now in eliminating democracy in this country,” Haggerty said.

Top frontier AI company Anthropic recently said that it favors a pause in AI development to prevent humans from losing control.
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Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
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