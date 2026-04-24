Bethel Lane Farm Stop connects community with local farmers

With spring now in full bloom, seasonal flowers and produce from local farms are popping up at Bethel Lane Farm Stop.



In 2017, Bethel Lane Farm Stop began as a way to directly connect the Bloomington community with local farmers. The stop was originally located at New Ground Farms but has since expanded to a bigger independent location right down the road.



Back then, the stop operated on the honor system to help make local food more accessible and offered a limited variety of produce. Today, owners Mark and Cindy Tirey work with more than 70 vendors, a big jump from only four farms in its first year. Visitors can shop for a range of seasonal produce, meats, eggs, baked goods, plants, and artisan goods.



Advocates say shopping locally is more sustainable and supports the environment. Food found in supermarkets can travel up to 1,500 miles, racking up high emissions from shipments, while participating farms at Bethel Lane Farm Stop are within just a 100-mile radius.



The farm stop also provides customers with the opportunity to learn about where their food comes from and how it is grown from the farmers themselves. Local food is often harvested and distributed at a much faster rate than mass produce, something Mark Tirey said the community is always curious about.



"A lot of times we laugh, because some of the stuff people want to know is like, 'When was this harvested?'" he said. "Well, that was harvested this morning, and it was brought in and literally cut five hours ago."



Farmers benefit from the farm stop by being able to sell their food more often. Farmers’ markets typically occur weekly while Bethel Lane Farm Stop is open seven days a week, helping reduce food waste and take the pressure off getting everything sold all at once.



The stop is unique for being located on a farm, whereas many farm stops are situated within other buildings. This gives visitors the chance to take in the scenery and enjoy the greenhouse or cattle.



Tirey was initially surprised that so many people were not just interested in fresh food but in building a community around the stop, though he now enjoys connecting with others every day.



"We know a lot of our customers by name," he said. "When they come in, they want to show us pictures of their grandchildren and want to talk about what’s going on in their lives, so there’s a great sense of camaraderie."