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Photo Gallery: Bloomington Convention Center construction

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published March 26, 2026 at 2:33 PM EDT
1 of 9  — The northeast main entrance
The northeast main entrance
CIB / Weddle Bros.
2 of 9  — Exterior brick completed at southeast side of project.
Exterior brick completed at southeast side of project.
CIB / Weddle Bros.
3 of 9  — Foundation for loading dock area.
Foundation for loading dock area.
CIB / Weddle Bros.
4 of 9  — Preparatory work for the concrete slab earlier this month.
Preparatory work for the concrete slab earlier this month.
CIB / Weddle Bros.
5 of 9  — Column brick has started on the east side.
Column brick has started on the east side.
CIB / Weddle Bros.
6 of 9  — Concrete slab looking west of the main exhibit hall.
Concrete slab looking west of the main exhibit hall.
CIB / Weddle Bros.
7 of 9  — Concrete slab of the main exhibit hall.
Concrete slab of the main exhibit hall.
CIB / Weddle Bros.
8 of 9  — February view of the new crosswalk over College Ave.
February view of the new crosswalk over College Ave.
CIB / Weddle Bros.
9 of 9  — Interior framing continues with mechanical, plumbing, and electrical.
Interior framing continues with mechanical, plumbing, and electrical.
CIB / Weddle Bros.

The Capital Improvement Board met Wednesday afternoon for its monthly meeting. Weddle Bros. gave a construction update along with a slideshow presentation.

Structural steel continues in the main portion of expansion. All of the roof deck is installed. Second floor decking is completed on the building's interior.

Read more: Convention center hotel saga illuminates city’s affordable rent issue

Foundations are complete except for the exterior feature on the southside that screens College Ave. from the trash enclosure and ramp entrance.

Interior walls are underway with interior brick columns. Fireproofing starts on structural steel and remainder of concrete slab continues to be poured.

Roof work also continues along with the exterior canopy.

The CIB plans to meet in executive session April 15 to review available real estate for the companion hotel and parking.
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Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
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