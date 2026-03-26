Photo Gallery: Bloomington Convention Center construction

The Capital Improvement Board met Wednesday afternoon for its monthly meeting. Weddle Bros. gave a construction update along with a slideshow presentation.

Structural steel continues in the main portion of expansion. All of the roof deck is installed. Second floor decking is completed on the building's interior.

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Foundations are complete except for the exterior feature on the southside that screens College Ave. from the trash enclosure and ramp entrance.

Interior walls are underway with interior brick columns. Fireproofing starts on structural steel and remainder of concrete slab continues to be poured.

Roof work also continues along with the exterior canopy.

The CIB plans to meet in executive session April 15 to review available real estate for the companion hotel and parking.