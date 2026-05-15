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City closes access to defective bridge, responsibility in dispute

WFIU | By WFIU/WTIU News
Published May 15, 2026 at 3:44 PM EDT
The city has closed access to a bridge just off West Club House Drive and Old State Road 37
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The city has closed access to a bridge just off West Club House Drive and Old State Road 37

The city closed access to a bridge just off West Club House Drive and Old State Road 37, citing safety concerns after a county inspection.

At the same time, the city reiterated its position that the bridge is the county's responsibility to maintain.

The city will take the closure to the Board of Public Works for formal action at Tuesday's meeting.

"While questions regarding ownership and responsibility for certain bridges remain under review, the City is taking immediate action to protect the public," city engineer Andrew Cibor said.

Lower Cascades Park remains open, but access to the Sycamore Shelter, Cascades Golf Course and the Lions Den Shelter at Upper Cascades Park is only available via Kinser Pike to Club House Drive.

The city said the bridge is about 58 years old and that its weight limit had been lowered to nine tons by the county.
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