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Tandem receives over 50,000 diapers to serve community

WFIU | By Isabella Vesperini
Published May 15, 2026 at 2:45 PM EDT
Two people unpack diapers from a pallet.
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Tandem received a shipment of over 52,000 diapers on Friday, May 15.

Tandem received a shipment of over 52,000 diapers today to help serve the community for the next few months. Also included were over 1,500 packs of wipes.

Tandem is a perinatal organization that providing support for child-bearing families in Bloomington and the surrounding counties of Morgan, Lawrence, Owen, Brown, Greene and Jackson. 

Between 200 and 300 households a month pick up supplies for over 900 children. Tandem has run the Hoosier Diaper program since last April. It used to be at the All-Options pregnancy resource center. 

Tandem Executive Director Julie Duhon estimates Bloomington needs about 28,000 diapers a month. Because of limited funding and resources, the last time she received a full shipment of diapers was in October.  

“We've been hobbling through with student groups and area organizations to run diaper drives, but it's just never enough diapers for what's needed in the community,” she said. “…It's been very, very hard when people come in and we have to say that we're out or we don't have something for them.” 

But with grant funding, Duhon invested about $9,000 into restocking her supply of diapers. 

“Kids who experience diaper need are more likely to visit emergency departments and doctors' offices with urinary tract infections or severe diaper rash,” she said, “and also limited access to diapers can prevent children from being able to attend childcare and parents from being able to go to work.” 

Duhon distributes the diapers for free. The next shipment will arrive next month. 
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Isabella Vesperini
Isabella Vesperini is a reporter with WTIU-WFIU News. She is majoring in journalism at the Indiana University Media School with a concentration in news reporting and editing, along with minors in Italian and political science.
See stories by Isabella Vesperini
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