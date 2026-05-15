DNR investigating drowning at Crosley Lake in Jennings County

Indiana conservation officers are investigating a drowning at Crosley Lake in Jennings County on Thursday night.

According to a press release from the Department of Natural Resources, 20-year-old Christopher Allman from North Vernon was trying to back up a pickup truck down the boat ramp. The pickup went into the water and traveled about a hundred feet away from the ramp.

Allman and a passenger were able to exit the cab and tried to swim back to shore. The passenger made it back safely, but Allman went under the water and didn’t resurface.

His body was recovered just after 1 a.m. by conservation officers. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is still under investigation.