Tandem offering postpartum doulas, overnight services

Renee Kortus knows how tough the postpartum period can be.

On top of taking care of a newborn, mothers often experience changes to their bodies, raging hormones and big emotions. About 1 in 7 women experience postpartum depression, including Kortus. She said she struggled with depression with her first three children, but things were different with her fourth child, Sabina.

At a discounted rate, Kortus and her daughter stayed at Tandem’s Postpartum House , an overnight stay program for new parents. With 24/7 care from Tandem doulas, parents like Kortus get whatever they need to recover from birth — a quiet room, a listening ear or an extra set of hands to take care of the baby.

“Postpartum with her has been like night and day compared to my third,” Kortus said. “Not only because the birth was easier, but my experience at the Postpartum House really helped set a foundation of rest and quiet.”

Tandem employs eight postpartum doulas, offering services in their Bloomington office on Third Street or in-house, said lead doula Jenni Jurijczuk. Tandem offers postpartum doula services up to one year after birth.

In addition to helping with the new baby, Jurijczuk said doulas often keep an eye on mental health, help with self-care, and connect families to community resources.

“We don't have the villages like we used to, ” Jurijczuk said. “We're there to be the village for them and make sure they're surrounding themselves with that support that they need.”

Tandem began offering the Postpartum House program last fall, building on its in-house support, Jurijczuk said. She expects doulas to help dozens of new parents this year.

For Kortus, a stay at the Postpartum House helped her shut down her mind and relax. She could choose from four Postpartum House rooms, booking one like a hotel based on her due date.

Parents can stay for one to three nights or visit during the day, Jurijczuk said. Babies sleep in a bedside bassinet.

“I think it made a world of difference,” Kortus said. “It was really life-saving.”

With help from grant funding, Tandem offers postpartum care on a sliding scale.

“You just apply and say whatever it is that you're able to pay,” Jurijczuk said. “You can say anywhere from I can pay 95 percent or 100 percent, all the way down to 5 percent, 0 percent, whatever it is you're able. We don't ask questions. We don't require any proof of income.”

Postpartum can be risky for mothers and newborns, but the majority of women skip their checkups after giving birth. Most maternal deaths in Indiana occurred after pregnancy, according to the state’s Maternal Mortality Review Committee.

Though they’re not doctors, Tandem’s doulas could step in and help, Jurijczuk said. Plus, she said, these services are available for people who had a crisis-free, normal birth.

“It's really hard to get out of the house when you have a newborn,” Jurijczuk said. “So having doula support or having the Postpartum House allows us to be like, ‘Hey, these are some things that maybe you should be looking out for. Here are some resources.'"

Jurijczuk said she had a traumatic birth, with only her husband to support her while her daughter received treatment at Riley Children’s Health.

“That is my ‘why,’” Jurijczuk said. “I feel like anything I can do to help support them afterward is like a step above.”

After the postpartum period, Tandem still offers help, Kortus said. The nonprofits provide free diapers, clothing, toys, certified car seat checks and more.

“There're mental health classes, support groups,” Kortus said. “Regardless of what you think you might need, it's not a bad idea just to reach out to Tandem and familiarize yourself with them.”