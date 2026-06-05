State drafts childcare regulations governor says will boost affordability

The state agency overseeing childcare providers around Indiana has released proposed regulations dealing with staffing, meals, sleep and more that leaders contend will lower costs for firms and families.

“Childcare is not just a family issue — it’s a business concern that impacts every corner of our economy,” Gov. Mike Braun said in a Thursday news release. “Affordable, accessible childcare is essential for Hoosiers to go to work, improve their lives, and build stronger communities.”

“By reducing administrative burdens and unnecessary expenses, Indiana is empowering childcare businesses to grow and innovate,” he added.

Braun’s administration highlighted the proposed lessening of qualifications for childcare center directors and caregivers.

Center directors would no longer need bachelor’s degrees, for instance. They could instead do the job with a child development associate’s degree and two years of experience in an early childhood program, or any bachelor’s degree when paired with either a child development associate’s or two years of experience.

Those with at least an associate’s degree in early childhood or elementary education would only need a kindergarten endorsement.

They would also only have to work on site for 20 hours weekly or 40% of operating time — whichever is less, down from 30 hours or 50% of time.

Under the proposal, a center that loses its director would have to name a designee within five business days and hire a new one within 60 days.

Lead caregivers would no longer be required to have a child development associate’s degree or other higher education — just a high school diploma or equivalent.

Lower-level caregivers wouldn’t need to have completed high school, although they’d still have to be at least 18 years old.

Other changes loosen requirements on the mixing of different age groups at the beginning and end of the day.

The Family and Social Services Administration also hopes to relax regulations on diaper-changing tables — broadening them to “surfaces,” and eliminating a ban on cloth, lattice or wicker parts.

The agency took a similar approach to sleeping cots, proposing that childcare centers be able to use sleeping bags or mats. Centers wouldn’t have to space them two feet away or elevate them above the floor.

Several required postings — like for first aid directions, a list of emergency phone numbers, diapering procedures — would also be dropped.

Childcare centers wouldn’t have to have enough learning center equipment and materials for all children. A list of required activity types provided to children — including art, literacy, math, music, science and more — would also fall by the wayside.

Leslie Bonilla Muñiz / Indiana Capital Chronicle Adam Alson, director of Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning for Indiana’s Family and Social Services Administration, speaks at a quarterly fiscal meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025.

Children would be able to bring lunch from home.

Parents could request exemption from immunizations as well. Current regulations hold that if a child’s physician determines they shouldn’t receive vaccines for medical reasons, they’d put those exceptions on the kid’s health record form and update them annually.

“These reforms will increase affordable child care capacity statewide, making it easier for providers to serve families and for new businesses to enter the market, said Adam Alson, the director of FSSA’s Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning. “This is a bold step toward making child care more attainable for Indiana families and ensuring our workforce can thrive.”

Not all of the changes loosen requirements.

FSSA proposed requiring staff members caring for infants to take state training on sudden infant death syndrome, shaken baby syndrome and more — and added chunks of text on safe sleep.

Childcare homes would also have to follow new rules on discipline, like a proposed ban on corporal punishment and humiliating or frightening methods of punishment.

Public comments on rules for childcare centers and homes are due July 6, the same day they’re scheduled for public hearings by the Division of Family Resources.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.