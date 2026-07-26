© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Around 7,000 Haitian workers to be removed from Indiana’s workforce on Monday

WFIU | By Carson Gerber, Free Press Indiana
Published July 26, 2026 at 8:00 AM EDT
Weedberline Cetoute poses for a portrait at her home on July 18, 2026 in Indianapolis. Cetoute speaks about the impact of the immigration changes and the effects on her family.
Abra Richardson
/
FPI News
Weedberline Cetoute poses for a portrait at her home on July 18, 2026 in Indianapolis. Cetoute speaks about the impact of the immigration changes and the effects on her family.

Weedberline Cetoute owns a flower shop in Indianapolis and studied business at Ivy Tech Community College, but her father is the main breadwinner for the family.

He’s a team leader at an Indianapolis warehouse, and his income pays the bills and mortgage on their home where the family all lives together, shared Ceoute, 27, who moved to the U.S. in 2023.

“We are very hard workers,” she said. “We know how to provide for our families.”

But Ceoute’s family faces an uncertain future. That’s because they are all Haitian immigrants, and on Monday, her father will no longer have legal status and the ability to work.

The U.S Supreme Court ruled last month that President Donald Trump could end Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, for around 350,000 Haitian and Syrian nationals. The program started in 1990 to allow people living in countries experiencing armed conflict, natural disasters or other extraordinary conditions to live and work in the U.S.

The end of the program means around 7,000 Haitians on Monday will be immediately removed from Indiana’s workforce, according to FWD.us, an immigration and criminal justice policy organization. Around 11,000 Haitian TPS holders in total live in the state — one of the largest populations in the nation.

Ceoute’s father was a legal resident through the program and has lived in the country for about 10 years. He first went to Florida after leaving Haiti, but decided to move to Indianapolis for better job opportunities, Ceoute said, whose legal status won’t be impacted by the court ruling.

Her father works in a warehouse for a national company with other Haitians, she said. Many of them will lose their jobs on Friday and could face deportation back to Haiti if they can’t gain legal protections through other immigration programs.

Ceoute requested her father’s name and place of employment be withheld due to safety concerns.

“This is taking a toll on us because we really are not sure what the next day or the next week or the next month even will look like for us,” Ceoute said.

Companies face ‘disruptions’

The loss of thousands of Haitian workers will ripple across the state’s economy, said Vanessa Green Sinders, president and CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

The state’s Haitian TPS workforce annually contributes $209 million to the economy and pays $55 million in federal, state and local taxes, according to FWD.us.

“When changes affect the legal work status of people already contributing in the workplace, businesses can face real disruptions at a time when many are still working to fill critical positions,” Sinders said.

In Indiana, around 3,000 Haitians with TPS work as stockers and packers, and another 1,000 are delivery drivers, according to FWD.us.

Long-term healthcare facilities that have long struggled to fill positions could also be hit particularly hard. Roughly 20% of Haitian TPS holders work in healthcare, according to a July 7 letter sent to the Department of Homeland Security by the Florida Health Care Association.

“The loss of even a small percentage of these experienced caregivers would be detrimental to residents’ continuity of care as well as providers who are already struggling to fill essential positions,” the letter reads.

The association asked DHS to use any “available administrative authority” to provide exceptions for Haitians with TPS to continue working as caregivers without “abrupt interruption to their employment.” The agency had not provided an exemption as of Thursday.

Cetoute said it’s Haitians losing their legal status who will suffer most from the new policy. But she knows others will be impacted, too, including those needing long-term care and the facilities that employ them.

“These companies are also suffering from what's going on with this TPS issue,” she said. “It's not just my dad.”

This article first appeared on FPI News and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.
Tags
News Featured
Carson Gerber, Free Press Indiana
See stories by Carson Gerber, Free Press Indiana
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.