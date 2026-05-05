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Judith Sharp wins Monroe County assessor primary

WFIU | By Natalie Fitzgibbons
Published May 5, 2026 at 9:25 PM EDT
Incumbent Monroe County tax assessor Judith Sharp won the Democratic primary.
Monroe County Assessor's Office
Incumbent Monroe County tax assessor Judith Sharp won the Democratic primary.

Longtime Monroe County tax assessor Judith Sharp won the Democratic primary Tuesday, with 66 percent of the vote against challenger Bob Nyquist.

"I'm feeling good for myself,” Sharp said. "I'm glad I won, but you know, it's just not me, it's other people that you get to know and have worked with. There were a couple of people that lost that I'm sad that they're not going to be with me for the next four years.”

Sharp said in the 40 years she’s been an accessor she’s never had a primary opponent.

"I have never had an opponent where I had to worry about campaigning and going to work every day and doing what I have to do,” Sharp said. "And it's been difficult to be very honest with you, but we did it.”

No Republican filed.

“If the Republicans decide to run somebody, that's okay, that's happened before, we'll deal with it,” Sharp said. "And hopefully, you know, I'll win in the fall, but I can't worry about that. I have a job to do, and it's very important."
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News Election 2026
Natalie Fitzgibbons
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