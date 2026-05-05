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Deckard wins nomination for Monroe County Commissioner

WFIU | By Aubrey Wright
Published May 5, 2026 at 9:01 PM EDT
In a studio headshot, Trent Deckard wears a black suit and a red tie and smiles at the camera.
Devan Ridgway
/
Courtesy of Trent Deckard
Trent Deckard won the Democratic nomination for Monroe County Commissioner.

Trent Deckard defeated David Henry for the Democratic nomination for Monroe County Commissioner.

Deckard had 59.7 percent of the vote and Henry had 40.3 percent.

"I go into every election believing, well, we may not get there," Deckard said. "And then the voters weighed in and I watched those results come in strong, stronger than I ever would have imagined. It really validated the style that we had out there and it told me, 'Trent, don't change for your worries or your concerns.'"

Both candidates are currently sitting on the Monroe County Council. Deckard has served on the council since 2019.

In defeat, Henry said, "We had our family debate, and we have a nominee for the fall. And I believe no matter what, even though we have some differences of how we might get there, all of our hearts are in the right place to see our country move forward and work together for the future of our community."

Commissioners face tough decisions for the county, such as Monroe County’s new jail project and budget cuts after the Indiana General Assembly and Gov. Mike Braun passed income tax cuts.

As commissioners and council members face off over these issues, Deckard told Indiana Public Media he wants to see more collaboration and level-headed temperaments in county leadership.

No Republican filed.
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Aubrey Wright
Aubrey Wright is a multimedia Report For America corps member covering higher education for Indiana Public Media. As a Report For America journalist, her coverage focuses on equity in post-high school education in Indiana. Aubrey is from central Ohio, and she graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism.
See stories by Aubrey Wright

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