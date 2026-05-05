National attention focused on state senate races during rainy primary election day

Rain is expected in south central Indiana for most of today's midterm primary election.

While early voting in Monroe County far exceeded that of 2022's midterm primary, voter turnout is expected to be low.

In 2022, 14 percent of registered voters in Monroe County voted in the midterm primary, according to state records. That is the same as the statewide percentage.

Seven state senate races have attracted national attention because they involve primary challenges to Republican state senators who defied President Trump and voted against midterm redistricting.

Trump vowed revenge and has endorsed opponents of the senators.

The New York Times called the elections a "test of Trump's power."

Among those races is Terre Haute's District 38, where Greg Goode faces Trump-endorsed challenger Brenda Wilson.

Another is District 41 in Columbus, where Greg Walker faces Trump-backed state Rep. Michelle Davis.

Meanwhile, four Democrats are competing to face incumbent Republican Erin Houchin in Indiana's 9th Congressional District. The field includes Tim Peck, who lost decisively to Houchin two years ago in the general election.

For the first time in 22 years, two Democrats will compete for the party’s nomination in the Statehouse District 61 primary election. Matt Pierce will defend the statehouse seat he’s held since 2002 against first-time candidate Lilliana Young.