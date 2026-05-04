© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Five hospitalized after suspected overdose at Kilroy's Sports Bar

WFIU | By Eddie Stewart
Published May 4, 2026 at 3:56 PM EDT
The front of Kilroy's Sports Bar on Walnut Street on a cloudy day. A red SUV is parked in front of the bar between two trees.
Eddie Stewart
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Five people were hospitalized late Thursday night after a suspected overdose at Kilroy’s Sports Bar on Walnut Street.  

Five people were hospitalized late Thursday night after a suspected overdose at Kilroy’s Sports Bar on Walnut Street.  

The Bloomington Police Department said five men took a substance they believed to be cocaine and reported feeling unwell immediately afterward.  

Naloxone was administered to two of the individuals, who were unconscious or semi-conscious in the alley at the time emergency responders arrived.  

It’s unknown what drug was taken, as the remainder was discarded after the group realized it was likely laced. No blood tests were provided to the police.  

All five individuals were in stable condition as of Friday afternoon. None face criminal charges. 
Tags
News TopFeatured
Eddie Stewart
See stories by Eddie Stewart
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.