Five hospitalized after suspected overdose at Kilroy's Sports Bar

Five people were hospitalized late Thursday night after a suspected overdose at Kilroy’s Sports Bar on Walnut Street.

The Bloomington Police Department said five men took a substance they believed to be cocaine and reported feeling unwell immediately afterward.

Naloxone was administered to two of the individuals, who were unconscious or semi-conscious in the alley at the time emergency responders arrived.

It’s unknown what drug was taken, as the remainder was discarded after the group realized it was likely laced. No blood tests were provided to the police.

All five individuals were in stable condition as of Friday afternoon. None face criminal charges.