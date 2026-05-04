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County’s early voting exceeds total from previous mid-term primary

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published May 4, 2026 at 1:48 PM EDT
A sign on the early voting location in Bloomington. It says "Early Voting Monroe County" with a red arrow pointing to the right. It's posted on a glass door with a green frame on a brick building.
Joanie Dugan
/
WFIU/WTIU News
4,562 early votes were cast in Monroe County.

Early voting closed at noon Monday ahead of Tuesday’s primary election. There were 4,562 early votes cast in Monroe County. That’s over a thousand more than the early votes in 2022, the previous mid-term primary.

Over 90,000 people are registered to vote in Monroe County. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Voters will need to present a government-issued photo ID when casting a ballot.

To find out where to cast your vote, visit indianavoters.in.gov.

The most watched part of the election will be how Republicans who voted against redistricting will fare. Incumbents Greg Goode in Terre Haute and Greg Walker in Columbus face Trump-backed Republican challengers.
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News FeaturedElection 2026
Clayton Baumgarth
Clayton Baumgarth is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He gathers stories from the rural areas surrounding Bloomington. Clayton was born and raised in central Missouri, and graduated college with a degree in Multimedia Production/Journalism from Drury University.
See stories by Clayton Baumgarth

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