County’s early voting exceeds total from previous mid-term primary

Early voting closed at noon Monday ahead of Tuesday’s primary election. There were 4,562 early votes cast in Monroe County. That’s over a thousand more than the early votes in 2022, the previous mid-term primary.

Over 90,000 people are registered to vote in Monroe County. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Voters will need to present a government-issued photo ID when casting a ballot.

To find out where to cast your vote, visit indianavoters.in.gov.

The most watched part of the election will be how Republicans who voted against redistricting will fare. Incumbents Greg Goode in Terre Haute and Greg Walker in Columbus face Trump-backed Republican challengers.