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Greg Goode wins Republican nomination, beats Trump-backed challenger

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published May 5, 2026 at 7:48 PM EDT
State Senator Greg Goode
George Hale
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WFIU/WTIU News
Sen. Greg Goode at a town hall event during the Indiana special session on congressional redistricting.

State Senator Greg Goode defeated a Trump-backed challenger to keep his seat in the District 38 Republican primary. AP called the race for Goode.

Goode, from Terre Haute, drew the president’s ire for refusing to back his congressional redistricting push in Indiana, which failed. Trump labeled Goode as a RINO (Republican in name only) and threw his support behind his opponent Brenda Wilson, a member of the Vigo County Council.

The race drew attention nationally as a bellwether of the president’s influence over his party. Data from AdImpact shows that pro-Trump groups have spent nearly $7 million on ads this year targeting Indiana senators who opposed drawing new congressional maps.

Read more: Trump promised to defeat Republicans who rejected redistricting. Will it work?

The White House and State Capitol also unsuccessfully urged a second challenger, Alexandra Wilson (no relation) to drop out of the race.

Despite denouncement from the head of his party, Goode outpaced Brenda Wilson in pre-primary fundraising by nearly half a million dollars.
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Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss

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