Greg Goode wins Republican nomination, beats Trump-backed challenger

State Senator Greg Goode defeated a Trump-backed challenger to keep his seat in the District 38 Republican primary. AP called the race for Goode.

Goode, from Terre Haute, drew the president’s ire for refusing to back his congressional redistricting push in Indiana, which failed. Trump labeled Goode as a RINO (Republican in name only) and threw his support behind his opponent Brenda Wilson , a member of the Vigo County Council.

The race drew attention nationally as a bellwether of the president’s influence over his party. Data from AdImpact shows that pro-Trump groups have spent nearly $7 million on ads this year targeting Indiana senators who opposed drawing new congressional maps.

Read more: Trump promised to defeat Republicans who rejected redistricting. Will it work?

The White House and State Capitol also unsuccessfully urged a second challenger , Alexandra Wilson (no relation) to drop out of the race.