Trump endorses candidate against Indiana senator who opposed redistricting

WFIU | By Natalie Fitzgibbons
Published January 28, 2026 at 2:39 PM EST
Vigo County City Councilor Brenda Wilson (left) was endorsed by President Donald Trump (right) in a social media post on Tuesday. Wilson is challenging incumbent Republican Sen. Greg Goode of Terre Haute, who opposed Trump's push for mid-cycle congressional redistricting.
Vigo County Government
/
Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo
President Donald Trump endorsed a candidate running against Indiana Sen. Greg Goode (R-Terre Haute) who opposed redistricting, according to a Truth Social post.

Trump wrote Tuesday he will be endorsing Vigo County Commissioner Brenda Wilson, whom he called a “Successful Family Farmer, and Highly Respected Vigo County Commissioner, who will be a strong and effective Voice for our amazing Farmers and Indiana Agriculture.” Wilson is actually a member of the Vigo County Council

Goode was elected to the Indiana Senate in 2023 and currently represents the 38th district, which includes Vigo, Clay and Sullivan counties.

Trump has also targeted other Indiana senators including Indiana Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray for voting against redistricting. Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance called out Bray on social media and vowed to remove him from office. Bray’s term ends in 2028.

In an Owen County Chamber of Commerce event Saturday, Bray explained his vote against redistricting despite pressure from Trump. Bray said he didn’t believe Indiana could flip the remaining two seats. He said when he was contacted by constituents, “…10 were against it to every one that was for it. So, that was a big part of my decision as well.”
Natalie Fitzgibbons
See stories by Natalie Fitzgibbons
WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.