Trump announces shipping waiver to ease fuel, fertilizer prices

President Trump is attempting to ease rising fuel and fertilizer costs by waiving a century-old shipping restriction.

On Wednesday, the President announced a 60-day waiver of the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, also known as the Jones Act, which prevents foreign-flagged vessels from transporting goods between U.S. ports.

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In a post on X, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the move is “just another step to mitigate the short-term disruptions to the oil market” created by Operation Epic Fury.

President Trump’s decision to issue a 60-day Jones Act waiver is just another step to mitigate the short-term disruptions to the oil market as the U.S. military continues meeting the objectives of Operation Epic Fury.



This action will allow vital resources like oil, natural… https://t.co/q6xu36exzy — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 18, 2026

The hope is that by expanding the number of vessels allowed to transport these goods, shipping costs will decrease and help stabilize prices in the near future.

The move comes as Indiana farmers, just weeks away from planting season, are weighing the costs of gas and fertilizer, both of which move through the currently disrupted Strait of Hormuz.