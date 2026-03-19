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Trump announces shipping waiver to ease fuel, fertilizer prices

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published March 19, 2026 at 2:14 PM EDT
AP
President Donald Trump announced a 60-day waiver of the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, also known as the Jones Act, which prevents foreign-flagged vessels from transporting goods between U.S. ports. 

President Trump is attempting to ease rising fuel and fertilizer costs by waiving a century-old shipping restriction.

On Wednesday, the President announced a 60-day waiver of the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, also known as the Jones Act, which prevents foreign-flagged vessels from transporting goods between U.S. ports. 

Read more: War in Iran hits farmers with additional costs ahead of planting season 

In a post on X, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the move is “just another step to mitigate the short-term disruptions to the oil market” created by Operation Epic Fury. 

The hope is that by expanding the number of vessels allowed to transport these goods, shipping costs will decrease and help stabilize prices in the near future. 

The move comes as Indiana farmers, just weeks away from planting season, are weighing the costs of gas and fertilizer, both of which move through the currently disrupted Strait of Hormuz. 
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Clayton Baumgarth
Clayton Baumgarth is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He gathers stories from the rural areas surrounding Bloomington. Clayton was born and raised in central Missouri, and graduated college with a degree in Multimedia Production/Journalism from Drury University.
See stories by Clayton Baumgarth
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