Bloomfield man sentenced to 15 years for distributing child sexual abuse material

A Bloomfield man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison for repeated distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Christopher David Sheese, 43, will also serve a lifetime of supervised release as part of a plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Sheese uploaded 21 separate files of abuse material using his Kik account “lovechicks0S6,” according to prosecutors. The content included 21 images and videos of sexual images of children under 12, including toddlers and infants.

“This repeat sex offender remains a serious threat to children, having consistently demonstrated a refusal to cease this conduct and continuing to support a market rooted in the exploitation of society’s most vulnerable victims,” Tom Wheeler, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said in a statement.

The Bloomington Police Dept. initiated the investigation in June 2024 after receiving a tip about videos of child sexual abuse material, the statement said. Investigators seized Sheese’s phone, which contained thousands of similar images.

Sheese had previously been convicted of possession of child sexual abuse material in Owen County in 2014. Five years later, he was convicted again after authorities seized another device containing thousands of illegal files.

