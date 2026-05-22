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National campaign group boosts Indiana Democrats in effort to break Republican supermajority

WFYI Public Media | By Jill Sheridan
Published May 22, 2026 at 1:28 PM EDT
A number of the races encompass the donut counties around Indianapolis. One is District 25, where Democrat Tiffany Stoner will face incumbent Republican Becky Cash (R-Zionsville). The district covers parts of Boone and Hendricks counties.
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A number of the races encompass the donut counties around Indianapolis. One is District 25, where Democrat Tiffany Stoner will face incumbent Republican Becky Cash (R-Zionsville). The district covers parts of Boone and Hendricks counties.

A slate of 11 Indiana Democrats will get a boost ahead of November's midterms. The group of candidates will vie for competitive seats in the Indiana House and aim to break the Republican supermajority.

The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee is a national campaign organization that targets Republican-held state seats with Democratic candidates. The group assists candidates by providing partnerships, research, voter information and polls.

Dubbed the 'Supermajority Breaking 11,' candidates in six districts will try to flip seats, and candidates in five districts will aim to keep them.

A number of the races encompass the donut counties around Indianapolis. One is District 25, where Democrat Tiffany Stoner will face incumbent Republican Becky Cash (R-Zionsville). The district covers parts of Boone and Hendricks counties.

"I think it's a great opportunity to break the supermajority. I always say, you know, we need balance for sure. It's been way too long where we have been a one-party rule," Stoner said.

Stoner faced Cash two years ago in a close race for the district.

"We lost by 64 votes, and we, you know, after getting over kind of that pain of losing by such a, such a small amount, I really realized how much support and groundwork we had done leading up to the 2024 election," Stoner said.

WFYI reached out to the Indiana Republican House Campaign Committee but did not hear back immediately.

Indiana House Democrats Leader Phil GiaQuinta (D-Fort Wayne) said in a statement the national attention will be an asset for Indiana Democrats.

"These 11 incumbents and candidates, who represent all parts of Indiana, are key to breaking the Republican Supermajority, bringing back transparency in government, and fighting for real solutions to the affordability crisis Hoosiers face," GiaQuinta said.

Indiana Republicans have controlled the House since 2010.

Here's the full list of the Indiana House races that will be targeted:

  • House District 62: Democrat Amy Huffman Oliver faces incumbent Dave Hall (R-Norman)
  • House District 39: Democrat Lindsay Gramlich faces incumbent Danny Lopez (R-Carmel)
  • House District 25: Democrat Tiffany Stoner faces incumbent Becky Cash (R-Zionsville)
  • House District 24: Democrat Racheal Bleicher faces incumbent Hunter Smith (R-Zionsville)
  • House District 4: Democrat Ryan Kominakis faces incumbent Ed Soliday (R-Valparaiso)
  • House District 36: Democrat Kim Townsend faces incumbent Kyle Pierce (R-Anderson)
  • House District 71: Incumbent Wendy Dant Chesser (D-Jeffersonville) faces Republican James McClure Jr.
  • House District 9: Incumbent Randy Novak (D-Michigan City) faces Republican Chris Cleveland
  • House District 10: Incumbent Chuck Moseley (D-Portage) faces Republican Ted Uzelac
  • House District 43: Incumbent Tonya Pfaff (D-Terre Haute) faces Republican Amy Lore
  • House District 34: Democrat Sara Gullion faces Republican Richard Ivy for an open seat currently held by Rep. Sue Errington (D-Muncie)

Contact WFYI Managing Jill Sheridan at jsheridan@wfyi.org

Copyright 2026 WFYI Public Media
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