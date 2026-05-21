Former employee sues Bloomington for age, disability discrimination

A former employee has filed a civil lawsuit against the City of Bloomington alleging it discriminated against him over his age and disability.

Andrew Shannon, former director of Bloomington’s Safe and Civil City Program, accuses city officials of violating the Family and Medical Leave Act and Indiana wage payment law as well as discriminating against him because of his age and disability even though Shannon satisfied his work obligations.

According to the filing, Shannon suffers from bone disease, lumbar disc degeneration, and cataracts, which is why he requested medical leave.

The suit said that after requesting leave, Shannon “was subjected to increased scrutiny, disparate treatment, and retaliatory conduct.”

Although Shannon had requested protected medical leave, city officials “continued requiring him to perform work-related duties during the leave period, including responding to emails, preparing reports, attending meetings, and coordinating official City programming.”

The lawsuit said Shannon attempted to comply with leave requirements but could not control his doctor’s schedule.

Additionally, it said, the city ignored previous diagnoses and Shannon’s attempts to submit required paperwork.

The city rejected Shannon’s request, claiming it was submitted post-employment, and denied rehireability, paid time off, earned wages, and benefits, it said.

Shannon filed the lawsuit last week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana.

He is seeking recovery of unpaid wages and benefits, liquidated damages, compensatory damages, punitive damages, attorney’s fees, costs, prejudgment and post-judgment interest, and any other relief under federal and Indiana law.

Shannon also claims the city owes him more than $19,000 in unpaid wages.

A Bloomington official said Thursday the city could only respond “through the appropriate channels” because the lawsuit involves personnel matters.