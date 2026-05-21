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Flash flooding impacts Griffy Lake, Lower Cascade Park

WFIU | By Dain Jung
Published May 21, 2026 at 3:31 PM EDT
A doc at Griffy Lake that reads "No Swimming"
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WFIU/WTIU News
Heavy rainfall impacts several places across Bloomington including Griffy Lake and Lower Cascade Park.

Heavy rainfall over the past two weeks has caused flash flooding and runoff issues in several parts of Bloomington.

At Griffy Lake, rising water levels following multiple storms forced Bloomington Parks & Recreation to temporarily close the boathouse operation.

According to department director Tim Street, runoff from surrounding hills and valleys quickly flows into Griffy Lake during extreme storms, causing a rapid rise in water level before receding through the lake's spillway system.

While the water has now returned to normal levels, Street said flooding and runoff remain recurring concerns during extreme rainfall.

"A lot of our properties are affected by some type of flooding or runoff when we get these extreme rain events," Street said.

He said Lower Cascade Park was also impacted by flash flooding. The city had to close roads in the park after saturated ground caused a large tree to fall onto picnic shelter.

Street said changing rainfall patterns are also creating new challenges for maintaining infrastructure in Bloomington.

"Things that might have worked just fine 20 years ago may be overwhelmed by the more extreme rain events we are seeing today," Street said.

The city has continued incorporating stormwater mitigation efforts into park design projects.

According to Street, an upcoming project near RCA Community Park will include a new stormwater detention area designed to slow runoff and reduce erosion during heavy rain events.

The city has also redesigned a creek wall to slow water flow and reduce erosion at Lower Cascades Park.

City officials are encouraging residents to report flooding, stormwater blockages, and other runoff-related concerns by calling 812-339-1444 or submitting a report through the city's Ureport system at bloomington.in.gov/ureport.
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Dain Jung
Dain Jung is a reporter for WFIU/WTIU News. She is a master’s student in media school at Indiana University, Bloomington, where she is also an Arnolt Center Fellow. Dain is from South Korea, and came to IU to pursue journalism and newsroom experience in the United States. As a bilingual journalist, she hopes to cover international and cross-cultural stories that connect global audiences through reporting.
See stories by Dain Jung
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