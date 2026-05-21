Seminary Pointe leases extended until end of August

Tenants in buildings that are planned for demolition on the Bloomington convention center campus will have until the end of summer to relocate.

At Wednesday’s monthly Capital Improvement Board meeting, Seminary Pointe leases were extended to the end of August.

The area is north of Second Street along the B-Line Trail. The CIB takes ownership of the land deeded from the county and city June 1.

The county used money from the Innkeeper’s Tax to purchase the land just south of the Bloomington Convention Center for future tourism use.

The parcels include residential and retail tenants who were told their leases would end July 7, 2026.

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One of the tenants, Jeff’s Warehouse, renegotiated its lease to September 30.

Board President John Whikehart said of the 35 total units, 10 residential units are occupied and in good standing. Seven others are delinquent or moving out.

He said four rental agencies have held open houses for the tenants who are being affected.

“If they terminate their leases early, they’ll be released from their leases and their damage deposits will be returned to them,” he said.

Two Men and a Truck is also offering free moving services.

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Whikehart said Bluetip Billiards, Friendly Beasts Cidery, and Jeff’s Warehouse have found new locations. He said the county has waived the rent for My Sister’s Closet for more than a year to help cover moving costs.

The CIB is seeking a host hotel and parking options as part of the conference center expansion.