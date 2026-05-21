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Bloomington man facing felony weapon charge

WFIU | By Brycen Bates
Published May 21, 2026 at 4:22 PM EDT
A close up of a Bloomington police vehicle.
Joanie Dugan
/
WFIU/WTIU News
A Bloomington man is in custody and facing a felony charge after he allegedly attempted to illegally purchase a handgun earlier this month.

A Bloomington man is in custody and facing a felony charge after he allegedly attempted to illegally purchase a handgun earlier this month.

Teddy Kishkil Prince, 18, allegedly offered an undercover police officer cash to purchase a gun at a Rural King location on West State Road 45, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police said Prince and another man repeatedly asked detective Wade Berry to buy a handgun illegally on their behalf. The other individual offered Berry several hundred dollars in exchange for the purchase, police said.

According to the affidavit, the detective knew Prince was unable to possess a firearm because of a pending felony charge of theft of a motor vehicle.

Additionally, in Indiana, one must be over the age of 21 to purchase a handgun. Prince and the other individual acknowledged that they were too young to legally purchase the handgun, according to the affidavit.

A defense attorney appointed to represent Prince in the previous case did not immediately respond to messages Thursday afternoon.

Both fled after Berry identified himself as a detective but later returned, according to the report, which said Rural King provided surveillance footage.
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