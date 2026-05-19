Monroe Lake’s beaches to be closed, all other recreational activities available

Monroe Lake’s beaches will not open on Memorial Day again this year due to flooding. All other recreational activities such as boating and fishing are available.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the water level was sitting at about 9.68 feet above normal pool level. The beaches at Paynetown and Fairfax SRA are completely under water, according to a Facebook post. The beaches will remain closed at least through the end of May.

Last year, the beaches were closed for most of the year due to flooding from rain, according to Monroe Lake’s interpretive naturalist Jill Vance. Most of the drainage comes from Brown and Jackson County, not Bloomington.

The primary purpose of the reservoir is for flood control and low flow augmentation, Vance said. This could mean holding back water to reduce it in the spring, or releasing extra water in the late summer and fall to ensure Salt Creek has a flow of water.

Before the reservoir was built it was not unusual for Salt Creek to have zero flow of water in September and October. Recreational activities are a bonus, she said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers controls the amount of water released from the dam. Currently they are at a minimal release, which is a little over 200 cubic feet per second to maintain streamflow at a low level in Salt Creek, Vance said.

The call to release more comes from the Louisville headquarters. When determining the release of water the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have to consider the water levels of the rivers where the water is going to be released in, Vance said.

“I always stress to people, just because the White River right here is down, that says nothing about what's happening in the Ohio, and if we release a bunch of our water into the White River, we could drive extended flooding up on the Ohio,” Vance said.

The water quality is not affected by the flooding but there could be lower visibility with the additional silt load.

Boating and fishing have been permitted year-round, Vance said. According to the Facebook post, as of noon Monday, the main boat ramp at Cutright SRA is closed but the high water boat ramp there is open. All other boat ramps are open.

Fishing piers at Paynetown and Cutright SRA are inaccessible. Vance said people can still shoreline fish from many locations around the lake.

Those who have motors on their boats should be cautious of submerged logs and debris coming in with the flood waters, she said. The high water means more places to explore for canoers and kayakers.

“It's just like kayaking in normal conditions, there's just more water and you can get back to more places,” she said.

People can still swim off from a boat when the water is high. Vance said those who do should be aware of more debris and recommends people wear Personal Flotation Devices.

Two Herons Marina, Lake Monroe Boat Rental, Lake Monroe Sailing Association and Fourwinds Lakeside Inn and Marina, which are all privately owned and operated, are open.

Sections of the Tree Trek Trail at Paynetown SRA and the Osprey Trail and Homestead Trail at Fairfax SRA are currently underwater, according to the post.

There are road closures at McGowan Road, including access to the observation platform at Stillwater Marsh; Friendship Road, from hunter check station to Gross Road; and Stipp Road on the east side of Cartop SRA. Peninsula Road at Paynetown SRA that leads to the marina is open and the Activity Center, scheduled to open for the season Friday remains accessible for now.

People can monitor updates on the Monroe Lake’s Facebook page.