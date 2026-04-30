Indiana government, sports leaders kick off Indy 500 celebrations

Indiana government and sporting leaders gathered on Wednesday — along with a crowd of excited Hoosiers and lively mascots — to kick off “Month of May” festivities for the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500.

The automobile race is held over Memorial Day weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“This is the best time of year here in Indianapolis,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, speaking on the steps of Monument Circle. “This month is a full-scale production of who we are as a city and what we stand for, and let me tell you just this: Indianapolis never disappoints.”

Leslie Bonilla Muñiz / Indiana Capital Chronicle Mascots for a variety of local sports and business institutions interact with attendees at the Indianapolis 500 Festival “kickoff to May” event at Monument Circle on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

The race regularly attracts more than 300,000 fans, making it the largest single-day sporting event in the world.

“I often get asked, ‘Why does the Indy 500 continue to grow?'” Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar President Doug Boles told the crowd. “Well, it continues to grow because of the 350,000 people who show up, and the million-and-a-half people who live in central Indiana who embrace that race — who bring people to their houses to listen on the radio, watch on TV, or bring more people to sit with them in the grandstands.”

“We are on an epic run,” Boles said, noting the venue is on track to sell out for the second year in a row.

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun, who has a long history with the race, also attended. His first 500 was in 1975.

His wife, Maureen Braun, was among the 500 Festival princesses. The program is intended to highlight “community oriented and academically accomplished young women,” according to the website.

“All I can remember is I wore a gaudy, lime green leisure suit,” he told the Capital Chronicle. Photographic evidence may not exist, but if it does, its release “would be up to Maureen … because she would be in it.”

Leslie Bonilla Muñiz / Indiana Capital Chronicle Indianapolis Motor Speedway President and IndyCar President Doug Boles presents Indiana Gov. Mike Braun with a metal lunchbox, containing a traditional bottle of milk, at the Indianapolis 500 Festival “kickoff to May” event at Monument Circle on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

Braun said he went to a few more races after getting involved in a related industry. But last May, in his first year as governor, he watched it with Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske at the pagoda, and spent time walking through the city of Speedway.

“That was a ton of fun,” he said.

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