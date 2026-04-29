Jill's House memory care facility set to close in June

Bloomington memory care facility Jill’s House will close in June following the property’s pending sale to new owners.

The facility was put up for sale in February due to the owners’ plans to retire. Jill’s House has been operating as an assisted living facility and preschool since 2017.

Tricia Simms is a spokesperson for the current owners. She said they’re disappointed in the decision to close the business.

“From our standpoint, the outcome was neither anticipated nor desired,” Simms said. “We thought that it would continue as memory care, but based on the new owners’ decision, it will be closed.”

Simms said the residents, families, and staff of the facility were notified in February that the building would be for sale, and that many of the residents have plans for where they will move to.

The Jill’s House property is zoned as a planned unit development for a retirement community. It’s unknown what the owners plan to do with the facility.

It originally opened as a hospitality center and lodging for patients and families of the Midwest Proton Radiotherapy Center, which treated cancer patients. It was named in memory of Jill Behrman, a Bloomington native and IU student who was abducted while on a bicycle ride in 2000.