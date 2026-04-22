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Bloomington’s venerable Bicycle Garage has new location

WFIU | By Natalie Fitzgibbons
Published April 22, 2026 at 12:08 PM EDT
The Bicycle Garage located on South Morton Street in Bloomington.
Natalie Fitzgibbons
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The bike shop was previously located on East Kirkwood Avenue.

Former downtown bicycle shop Bicycle Garage has moved to 1112 S. Morton St., along the B-Line Trail. The bike shop was previously located on East Kirkwood Avenue, where it served bicyclists for the past 45 years.

Bicycle Garage is a locally founded and operated bike shop that sells used and new bicycles, riding gear, custom fitting and ordering services and provides bicycle repairs on all makes and models.

The company cited unpredictable traffic patterns, ongoing construction and product delivery difficulties as reasons for the move.

“We’re looking forward to serving cyclists along the trail and also working from one shop floor as opposed to three,” Bicycle Garage owner and founder Bob Holahan said in a press release.

Crimson Investments LLC is the new owner of the bike shop’s previous location on Kirkwood Avenue.

Bicycle Garage is a financial supporter for WFIU/WTIU.
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