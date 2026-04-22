New Indiana child services director named; predecessor to become governor’s ‘special adviser’

Jennifer Dorfmeyer, who has led the Indiana Department of Child Services in an acting capacity since January, is the agency’s new director effective immediately, Gov. Mike Braun announced Tuesday.

Former Director Adam Krupp — who was hospitalized Jan. 16 for an undisclosed medical event and spent more than three months out on medical leave — will return to work as a “special advisor” to Braun on child welfare issues, according to a news release.

Photo courtesy of DCS New Indiana Department of Child Services Director Jennifer Dorfmeyer.

“Indiana’s children are our future and our most precious resource,” Braun said. “I am grateful for Adam Krupp’s service and the changes he has made to improve DCS. I have every confidence in Jennifer and her ability to lead this important work at such a critical agency.”

The leadership changes officially put three state leaders in charge of child welfare issues: Krupp, Dorfmeyer and Health and Family Service Secretary Dr. Gloria Sachdev, who oversees agencies including DCS as a cabinet secretary.

Dorfmeyer was previously chief deputy director at DCS, taking that job last June, according to her LinkedIn. She spent about a decade at a nonprofit supporting children with behavioral and emotional challenges after a separate two-year stint as a DCS regional manager.

“Governor Braun believes Indiana’s children are our future and his support for DCS and our work is critical to protecting our most vulnerable,” Dorfmeyer said. “I am grateful the Governor has appointed me to this leadership role and am confident we will do great things together to serve Indiana’s families.”

Her salary will rise significantly, from $167,500 to $210,000, according to the Indiana Transparency Portal and the governor’s office.

Krupp, who had served as director since Braun took office early last year, will continue earning $210,000 in his special adviser position.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve Hoosier children and families in Governor Braun’s administration,” Krupp said. “This work has been deeply personal, and I am proud of the work our team has done and will continue to do on a daily basis for Indiana’s most vulnerable.”

“I am grateful to Governor Braun for the opportunity to continue serving Indiana by transitioning into a new role as special advisor to the Governor on child welfare related matters,” he added. “Indiana’s children deserve a system that is stable, compassionate, and relentlessly focused on their well-being; I look forward to being part of that vision moving forward.”

The new role was created specifically for him, the governor’s office confirmed.

In a message to agency staff, Krupp thanked employees for their work, noting they handle “one of the hardest jobs in public service” with “professionalism and care.”

He also highlighted accomplishments from his tenure: children spent less time in foster care and more children landed permanent homes than in previous years, for example.

Krupp on Monday spoke at the Zionsville Town Council meeting for Child Abuse Prevention Month.

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