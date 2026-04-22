Deckard, Henry outline priorities in Monroe County Commissioner candidate forum

Monroe County commissioner Democratic candidates Trent Deckard and David Henry discussed hot button issues facing the county during a public forum on Tuesday at the Waldron Arts Center.

The forum was moderated by CEO of the Mill John Fernandez, who asked candidates about their views on plans for a new jail, renovating the current justice complex, the housing crisis, budget cuts, homeless encampments, 2025 SEA 1 and the proposed Richland Township and Town of Ellettsville reorganization.

The forum was presented by the Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce, Amplify Bloomington, Building Association of South-Central Indiana and Indiana Uplands Realtor Association.

More than 60 people attended, including Mayor Kerry Thomson and Monroe County Council President Jennifer Crossley.

Henry and Deckard are currently sitting on the Monroe County Council.

David Henry for County Commissioner David Henry

On the issues

During the forum, Henry emphasized collaboration across levels of local governments, along with improving transparency and long-term planning.

“We need more housing choices in our market, we know that,” Henry said. “We need more economic opportunities in our market, and we know that. But the third reason—and really where my background in federal, state and local contracting has come over the past 20 years—we've got to do better on how we communicate with our public about how their government works.”

Henry said the future of the county comes from making plans and setting goals, and tracking progress with data.

“Fewer and fewer of our kids are able to stay in our community, if they choose to,” Henry said. “The reason why is housing choices and career opportunities aren't here, and that just doesn't happen. That just doesn't happen. It happens because the county government makes choices about how we grow, what businesses we attract here, what ones we decline to attract here. And that's what needs to change.

Deckard focused on government efficiency, transparency and increasing public engagement. He proposed holding commissioner meetings in the evening to make them more accessible.

Trent Deckard for County Commissioner Trent Deckard

“We're a tough community,” Deckard said. “We need an elected official that can have that conversation with those tough communities and keep them into the room so that we can move forward. So much of our action doesn't happen because those conversations aren’t navigated.”

He said the commissioners need to focus on what the community needs since the budget has been cut under 2025 Senate Enrolled Act 1.

“We need a community of care that does address affordability,” Deckard said. “We need to think about health and all policies, not in an adversarial world, but what do our people need? How do they get better than the last generation before them?”

No Republican opponent filed.

Eric Spoonmore, president and CEO of the Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce, concluded the forum by encouraging people to vote.

“When we look at election statistics and voter statistics, we'll be lucky to get, I don't know in this primary, what, 15% turnout?” Spoonmore said. “15% of the voting population are making a decision. Let's change that.”

Indiana’s primary election is May 5.

