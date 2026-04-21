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Yellowwood State Forest grows by over 120 acres

WFIU | By Eddie Stewart
Published April 21, 2026 at 4:42 PM EDT
The Yellowwood State Forest entrance sign, which lists the state forest as falling under the Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry and provides directions to the Forest Office and Lake & Resource Trail.
Devan Ridgway WFIU/WTIU News

Yellowwood State Forest in Brown County is growing by 122.4 acres after an $860,000 acquisition by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. 

The expansion to the state forest is in northwest Brown County and connects a previous gap between sections of the forest. It features areas of young tulip poplar trees and moderate to steep terrain. 

The land was acquired through the Indiana DNR’s Next Level Conservation Trust, which was created to acquire public land throughout Indiana.  

DNR Communications Director Holly Lawson said the new zone of the forest is now open for public hunting and recreation, but there aren’t yet any plans to install trails.  

“Your experience at a state forest is going to be a little bit more rustic than it is at a state park,” said Lawson. “So no facilities on the new tract of land, but it is available for the public to get out and enjoy.” 

The Yellowwood State Forest was created in 1940 and now spans over 24,000 acres.  
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Eddie Stewart
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