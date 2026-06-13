State police: Owen County sheriff’s deputy shot during welfare check

A man shot an Owen County sheriff’s deputy who was responding to a welfare check in Spencer early Saturday, officials said.

The officer was transported to an Indianapolis hospital by air ambulance, Indiana State Police said in a statement Saturday.

State police said Wendell L. Hart, 58, fired a weapon in the direction of arriving officers, who then returned fire, and Hart barricaded himself in his residence.

“The Owen County Deputy was immediately transported from the scene and taken to another location where he was then transported via air ambulance to a hospital in Indianapolis for medical treatment,” state police said in a statement.

The deputy was in stable condition as of Saturday, the statement said.

State police took Hart into custody after two hours of negotiations. He was transported to a hospital in Bloomington for “injuries he received during the incident.”

The statement didn’t say whether or not Hart had also been shot, and it said no other information would be released at this time.

The statement said findings will be turned over to the Owen Co. Prosecutor’s Office for review and formal charges after the investigation is complete.