Report: 160-plus state officials accused of sexual harassment, including in Indiana

At least 162 state officials nationwide have been publicly accused of sexual harassment across more than 424 distinct incidents over the last 12 years — including in the Hoosier State, according to the latest “Abuse of Power” report from the National Women’s Defense League.

The nonpartisan organization is dedicated to preventing workplace sexual harassment and protecting survivors.

About 93% of accused state officials are men, the league has found, and most targets are women. The partisan split is more even: 52% of those accused are Republicans and 48% are Democrats.

That holds true in Indiana.

Screenshot Elise Shrock, an Indiana political strategist and member of the National Women’s Defense League advisory council, speaks during a virtual news conference on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

The report featured former House Republican Speaker Brian Bosma, who was accused of sexual harassment by a former intern in 2018, and Republican former Attorney General Curtis Hill.

Hill was added to the report for the first time as part of an expansion beyond state lawmakers to all statewide officials. Three female staffers and a lawmaker accused him of unwanted touching during a post-legislative session celebration in 2018.

Two Democrats are also included: Rep. David Niezgodski of South Bend, who was accused by a former employee, and Sen. Greg Taylor of Indianapolis, with a whopping six accusers.

The league found that just 30% of accused lawmakers face any formal consequences and 40% resign. Only seven have served jail time.

In Indiana, Bosma didn’t seek reelection when his term ended two years later, while Hill was disciplined by the state Supreme Court and lost his reelection bid. Both Democrats remain in office, although Taylor lost his position as caucus leader.

Staffers are about 40% of those targeted for harassment in statehouses.

“Staff are uniquely vulnerable in legislative spaces,” said Elise Shrock, an Indiana political strategist who previously spent eight years working for the Senate Democratic Caucus.

“We work in close quarters with those who hold power,” added Shrock, who is now on the league’s National Advisory Council. “Staffers’ livelihoods depend on them; recommendations, future jobs.”

She spoke during a virtual news conference on Tuesday.

Although the league has logged more than a decade of data, the report is still likely incomplete, Founding Director Emma Davidson Tribbs told reporters.

“Understand that what we’re presenting are conservative, public-facing counts,” she said. “The reality is much worse. These numbers understate the harm. They don’t deny it.”

Davidson Tribbs noted that roughly 70% of people who experience workplace sexual harassment never report it. She also criticized opaque and biased government processes for handling accusations.

Most sexual harassment policies governing state legislatures are in chamber rules or other internal procedures instead of public law, according to the report.

Screenshot Emma Davidson Tribbs, founding director of the National Women’s Defense League, speaks during a virtual news conference on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Many states use panels with lawmaker members selected by legislative leadership, which “remain subject to partisan leverage and conflicts of interest.”

The league recommended putting policies in state statute, using independent third-party enforcement systems, maintaining transparency without exposing survivors, imposing meaningful consequences on violators and more.

“The stakes are so high for survivors, but the reporting mechanisms fail them at every turn,” Shrock said. “These are incredibly talented people, and we’ve lost them in these workplaces because our leaders and our systems close ranks, and simply lack courage.”

Also on Tuesday, the league released its first “Abuse of Power” report focused on Congress. Former U.S. Rep. Mark Souder, a Republican who resigned in 2010, was Indiana’s only entry.

Souder left Congress after news broke of an extramarital affair with a married staffer. He described the relationship as consensual and the case focused on ethical standards about relations with subordinates.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.