Former IU men's basketball players appeal dismissal of sexual abuse case

The former IU men's basketball players alleging sexual abuse by a team doctor are appealing last month's dismissal of the case.

"We are proud of our clients for their commitment and courage in continuing to seek justice from Indiana University and its former Head Athletic Trainer," attorney Kathleen DeLaney said Thursday in a news release.

The lawsuit, which named IU and former trainer Tim Garl as defendants, centered on the conduct of team doctor Brad Bomba Sr., who died last year at age 89.

Five former players, all of whom competed for IU in the 1980s and 1990s, said Bomba performed unnecessary digital rectal exams and IU and Garl failed to prevent it.

The case proceeded for almost a year and a half before judge Tanya Walton Pratt ruled that the statute of limitations had expired, and because of that, the plaintiffs would not be able to state a legally viable claim going forward.

The plaintiffs argued unsuccessfully that the clock on the statute of limitations should not have started until 2024, when the players say they realized what happened was sexual abuse.