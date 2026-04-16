Braun mostly echoes Trump’s GOP primary picks in redistricting vote fallout

Gov. Mike Braun largely followed President Donald Trump’s lead in endorsing Republican legislative candidates, although some who voted against Indiana congressional redistricting gained the governor’s backing.

Braun announced his GOP primary endorsements in social media posts this week in which he supported 16 state Senate and 13 House candidates.

Braun’s list includes the Trump-endorsed challengers to seven Republican senators who opposed the redistricting plan.

The governor joined the president in supporting six GOP senators who supported redistricting and face challengers in the May 5 primary.

Braun also supported three Republican candidates in primaries without GOP incumbents where Trump hasn’t weighed in. But Braun skipped going along with Trump’s backing for the reelection of Sen. Ron Alting of Lafayette and former state Rep. Jeff Ellington for an open seat in southwestern Indiana.

When it came to House endorsements, Braun is backing all 10 Republicans facing primary challengers whom Trump endorsed.

The governor’s list, however, also includes three House Republicans who voted against the redistricting bill and didn’t get Trump’s endorsement — Reps. Peggy Mayfield of Martinsville, Jennifer Meltzer of Shelbyville and Greg Steuerwald of Avon.

Braun’s endorsement posts didn’t mention the redistricting debate while following similar themes for giving his support to the candidates.

For instance, the post endorsing Brian Schmutzler over Sen. Linda Rogers of Granger quoted Braun as saying “Schmutzler will work with me to cut property taxes, make healthcare and daily living more affordable, and fight government overreach that burdens hardworking families.”

Here’s a rundown of whom Trump and Braun are backing in contested Republican legislative primaries:

State Senate races

Both Trump and Braun endorsements

District 1: Trevor De Vries over Sen. Dan Dernulc

District 11: Brian Schmutzler over Sen. Linda Rogers

District 15: Sen. Liz Brown over Darren Vogt

District 19: Blake Fiechter over Sen. Travis Holdman

District 21: Tracey Powell over Sen. Jim Buck

District 23 Paula Copenhaver over Sen. Spencer Deery

District 25: Sen. Mike Gaskill over Katherine Callahan

District 26: Sen. Scott Alexander over Katherine Nunley-Kritsch

District 27: Sen. Jeff Raatz over Anthony Jones

District 38: Brenda Wilson over Sen. Greg Goode and Alexandra Wilson

District 41: Michelle Davis over Sen. Greg Walker

District 43: Sen. Randy Maxwell over Joe Volk

District 49: Sen. Jim Tomes over Brandi Durham Pugh

Only Trump endorsement:

District 22: Sen. Ron Alting over Richard Bagsby

District 39: Jeff Ellington over Tanner Bouchie and Kristi Risk to replace Republican Sen. Eric Bassler, who isn’t seeking reelection

Only Braun endorsements:

District 4: Nate Uldricks over Johannes Poulard for seat now held by Democratic Sen. Rodney Pol

District 29: Mike Delph over Roni Ford and John Ruckelshaus to replace Democratic Sen. J.D. Ford, who is running for a U.S. House seat

District 31: Juanita Albright over Tiffanie Ditlevson, Travis Hankins and Jan Keefer to replace Republican Sen. Kyle Walker, who isn’t seeking reelection

Notable no endorsements

District 6: Sen. Rick Niemeyer, who voted against redistricting, challenged by Jay Starkey

State House races

Both Trump and Braun endorsements

District 20: Rep. Jim Pressel over Juanita Haney

District 22: Rep. Craig Snow over Daniel Koors

District 28: Rep. Jeff Thompson over Sheila Zielinski

District 38: Rep. Heath VanNatter over Mark Hufford

District 44: Rep. Beau Baird over Clint Cooper

District 45: Rep. Bruce Borders over Kellie Streeter

District 46: Rep. Bob Heaton over Thomas Arthur

District 51: Rep. Tony Isa over Theresa Steele

District 52: Rep. Ben Smaltz over Eve Peters

District 81: Rep. Martin Carbaugh over David Mervar

Only Braun endorsements

District 40: Rep. Greg Steuerwald over Sid Mahant

District 60: Rep. Peggy Mayfield over Mike Moore and David Waters

District 73: Rep. Jennifer Meltzer over Edward Comstock II

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

