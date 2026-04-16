Commissioners table Music Center proposal, plan further public discussion

Brown County commissioners voted Wednesday to delay acting on a proposed change to the Brown County Music Center’s administrative agreement about how the venue’s excess revenue should be used.

The change would have altered the agreement so that 100 percent of excess revenue would be returned to the county, instead of 25 percent.

Commissioner Tim Clark said the resolution was meant to open the door to public discussion during future working sessions.

“The resolution opens up for public comment again,” he said. “The meetings of working session will be in here. They'll be streamed. People will have a chance to voice their opinions.”

Commissioner Kevin Patrick said he did not want to disrupt what he sees as a functioning arrangement, and that any changes should be made collaboratively with the venue.

“(They’re) paying money in lieu of property taxes, giving excess revenue, they're paying all their help that they do pay, they're paying the performers,” he said. “I mean, they got a working model, and at this time, I don't want to wreck or take apart a working machine.”

The board ultimately voted to table the resolution, with commissioners saying they could revisit the issue after further discussion.

Last year, the music center provided $252,500 to the community foundation and county.

The commissioners said that the money, if increased, would be spent on infrastructure and public safety.