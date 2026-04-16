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Commissioners table Music Center proposal, plan further public discussion

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published April 16, 2026 at 2:49 PM EDT
The exterior of the new Brown County Music Center in Nashville, IN with two cars parked in front of it. It is a large brown building with a ticket booth at the front.
Devan Ridgway
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WFIU/WTIU News
The new Brown County Music Center in Nashville, IN.

Brown County commissioners voted Wednesday to delay acting on a proposed change to the Brown County Music Center’s administrative agreement about how the venue’s excess revenue should be used.

The change would have altered the agreement so that 100 percent of excess revenue would be returned to the county, instead of 25 percent.

Commissioner Tim Clark said the resolution was meant to open the door to public discussion during future working sessions.

“The resolution opens up for public comment again,” he said. “The meetings of working session will be in here. They'll be streamed. People will have a chance to voice their opinions.”

Commissioner Kevin Patrick said he did not want to disrupt what he sees as a functioning arrangement, and that any changes should be made collaboratively with the venue.

“(They’re) paying money in lieu of property taxes, giving excess revenue, they're paying all their help that they do pay, they're paying the performers,” he said. “I mean, they got a working model, and at this time, I don't want to wreck or take apart a working machine.”

The board ultimately voted to table the resolution, with commissioners saying they could revisit the issue after further discussion.

Last year, the music center provided $252,500 to the community foundation and county.

The commissioners said that the money, if increased, would be spent on infrastructure and public safety.
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Clayton Baumgarth
Clayton Baumgarth is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He gathers stories from the rural areas surrounding Bloomington. Clayton was born and raised in central Missouri, and graduated college with a degree in Multimedia Production/Journalism from Drury University.
See stories by Clayton Baumgarth
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