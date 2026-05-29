Luddy School adds to IU’s layoffs, eliminating six positions

There were six layoffs today at Indiana University’s Luddy School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering, according to an email from the dean shared with WFIU/WTIU News.

Dean Joanna Millunchick said in the email that the school is being restructured.

“The restructuring is intended to better align our organization, resources, and operations with the evolving needs of the university and the priorities that will shape our future,” the email said. “As higher education continues to change, we must ensure our structure supports our long-term strategy.

“…Thank you for the professionalism, compassion, and commitment you bring to Luddy, Indiana University, and one another during this period of transition.”

A university spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, IU’s Information Technology Services cut 13 people. WFIU and WTIU, which are licensed to Indiana University, cut 4 full-time positions and 14 part-time staffers.