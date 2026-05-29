© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Luddy School adds to IU’s layoffs, eliminating six positions

WFIU | By WFIU/WTIU News
Published May 29, 2026 at 5:46 PM EDT
The entrance to IU and limestone buildings and brick walkway
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Indiana University officials did not comment on the layoffs.

There were six layoffs today at Indiana University’s Luddy School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering, according to an email from the dean shared with WFIU/WTIU News.

Dean Joanna Millunchick said in the email that the school is being restructured.

“The restructuring is intended to better align our organization, resources, and operations with the evolving needs of the university and the priorities that will shape our future,” the email said. “As higher education continues to change, we must ensure our structure supports our long-term strategy.

“…Thank you for the professionalism, compassion, and commitment you bring to Luddy, Indiana University, and one another during this period of transition.”

A university spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, IU’s Information Technology Services cut 13 people. WFIU and WTIU, which are licensed to Indiana University, cut 4 full-time positions and 14 part-time staffers.
Tags
News TopFeaturedCity Limits
WFIU/WTIU News
See stories by WFIU/WTIU News
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.