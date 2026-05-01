IU Tech Services lays off 13, university quiet on scope of layoffs

Indiana University Information Technology Services (UITS) announced 13 layoffs this week, according to communications obtained by WFIU/WTIU News.

An email Thursday from Vice President for Information Technology Kendra Ketchum to UITS workers said 13 employees were told they were losing their jobs earlier that day.

“This decision is rooted in the need to align our resources with the university’s priorities, support IU’s research and academic enterprise, and ensure the long-term financial sustainability of our work,” she wrote.

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Ketchum added that the layoffs were “not a reflection of the talent, dedication, or impact of those individuals.”

The scale of layoffs campuswide is not yet known.

The university did not respond to a request to confirm layoffs in other departments.

The IU policy governing reductions of force requires 30 days written notice for affected workers. University management determines when a position is cut, but layoffs targeting individuals proceed based on seniority, not performance.

Although some posters on social media said this week their positions at other IU departments were recently cut, WFIU/WTIU News was unable to independently verify those claims.

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