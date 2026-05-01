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IU Tech Services lays off 13, university quiet on scope of layoffs

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published May 1, 2026 at 3:40 PM EDT
The exterior of the IU Cyberinfrastructure Building. It's made of mostly glass with a metal sculpture outside.
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The university did not respond to a request to confirm layoffs in other departments.

Indiana University Information Technology Services (UITS) announced 13 layoffs this week, according to communications obtained by WFIU/WTIU News.

An email Thursday from Vice President for Information Technology Kendra Ketchum to UITS workers said 13 employees were told they were losing their jobs earlier that day.

“This decision is rooted in the need to align our resources with the university’s priorities, support IU’s research and academic enterprise, and ensure the long-term financial sustainability of our work,” she wrote.

Read more: Novo Nordisk to lay off 400 Bloomington employees

Ketchum added that the layoffs were “not a reflection of the talent, dedication, or impact of those individuals.”

The scale of layoffs campuswide is not yet known.

The university did not respond to a request to confirm layoffs in other departments.

The IU policy governing reductions of force requires 30 days written notice for affected workers. University management determines when a position is cut, but layoffs targeting individuals proceed based on seniority, not performance.

Although some posters on social media said this week their positions at other IU departments were recently cut, WFIU/WTIU News was unable to independently verify those claims.

Read more: IU lags on academic spending, despite excellent finances

When laying off at least 50 people at a single site of employment, federal law requires employers to provide 60-day notice and file a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN). As of publication, there is no IU WARN listed yet on the Indiana Department of Workforce Development website. However, one employee speaking on background said they were given 60 days’ notice.
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Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss
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