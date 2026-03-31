© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Novo Nordisk to lay off 400 Bloomington employees

WFIU | By Natalie Fitzgibbons
Published March 31, 2026 at 2:06 PM EDT
Novo Nordisk
Novo Nordisk will lay off 400 employees at its Bloomington location.

Novo Nordisk will lay off 400 employees at its Bloomington location at the beginning of May, according to a company spokesperson. About 1,400 employees will remain at the site post layoffs.  

Novo Nordisk is a pharmaceutical company that focuses on medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity and rare diseases including sickle cell and hemophilia. Its Bloomington site was originally an RCA plant. It has served Monroe County in the pharmaceutical sector for more than 20 years as Cook Pharmica, Catalent and now Novo Nordisk. 

“Despite this difficult decision, Novo Nordisk continues to invest in Site Bloomington as a critical part of our U.S. manufacturing network and our commitment to the people who depend on our medicines,” a Novo Nordisk spokesperson said in a statement.  

The company also states it will remain committed to employees who will be impacted, providing severance, outplacement assistant and transition support. 

The City of Bloomington has responded to the workforce reduction. A press release states that the City will work with the Bloomington Economic Development Corporation and local partners to connect those impacted with employment opportunities, support services and other resources.  

“Our focus is on the individuals affected,” Mayor Kerry Thomson said in a press release. “We know this is a difficult moment for many and we are committed to helping ensure that those impacted have clear pathways forward.” 
Tags
News Top
Natalie Fitzgibbons
See stories by Natalie Fitzgibbons

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.