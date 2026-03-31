Novo Nordisk to lay off 400 Bloomington employees

Novo Nordisk will lay off 400 employees at its Bloomington location at the beginning of May, according to a company spokesperson. About 1,400 employees will remain at the site post layoffs.

Novo Nordisk is a pharmaceutical company that focuses on medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity and rare diseases including sickle cell and hemophilia. Its Bloomington site was originally an RCA plant. It has served Monroe County in the pharmaceutical sector for more than 20 years as Cook Pharmica, Catalent and now Novo Nordisk.

“Despite this difficult decision, Novo Nordisk continues to invest in Site Bloomington as a critical part of our U.S. manufacturing network and our commitment to the people who depend on our medicines,” a Novo Nordisk spokesperson said in a statement.

The company also states it will remain committed to employees who will be impacted, providing severance, outplacement assistant and transition support.

The City of Bloomington has responded to the workforce reduction. A press release states that the City will work with the Bloomington Economic Development Corporation and local partners to connect those impacted with employment opportunities, support services and other resources.

“Our focus is on the individuals affected,” Mayor Kerry Thomson said in a press release. “We know this is a difficult moment for many and we are committed to helping ensure that those impacted have clear pathways forward.”