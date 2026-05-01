After controversy at IU Media School, task force issues report

The IU Media School Task Force, created amid accusations of censorship and negative national publicity, issued its report Friday, calling for clearly outlined administrative roles, policy and editorial independence.

The report also leans heavily on philanthropy to support the Indiana Daily Student and other student media.

"Prioritize development of $5 million endowed Student Media Center to provide permanent operational support, while IUB Student Media Fund grows into major endowment supporting innovation and cross-platform initiatives," the report says. "Annual giving pipelines and alumni engagement should be strengthened across all Student Media organizations."

The task force included students, faculty, and professional journalists.

The report discusses a governance model of bringing the IDS and student radio and television under "a new umbrella structure."

"We specifically did not outline a 'converged' media organization but one that incorporates the current individual brands into one entity," the report said. "How Student Media brands are linked in the future, or what resources and operations they share, is a strategic decision that should flow out of planning and analysis about how best to achieve goals outlined in the proposed new policy."

IU came under intense criticism for firing student media director Jim Rodenbush after he refused to prevent the IDS from putting news in a themed print edition. The university also ended the few remaining themed print editions.

IU later reinstated the print editions.

The situation became national news in the New York Times and on CNN. The moves were denounced by, among others, Media School faculty, billionaire IU alumnus Mark Cuban, and the national Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.

Forty-eight Media School faculty members issued a letter saying they felt "betrayed" by the administration's actions.

"IU is not seen as a safe place for free and open expression, which undermines the educational mission not just of The Media School but of the entire university," the letter said. "How can it be a safe place for free and open expression, when the university’s top administrators surprise us with censorious decisions that affect our students so directly?"

Chancellor David Reingold said in a statewide IU faculty council meeting that the IDS "has full control of its editorial content."

He added, "We do, however, have an obligation to ensure the financial sustainability of student media while honoring their editorial independence."

Reingold referenced "long, longstanding university subsidies for the IDS."

He also said the Media School must prepare students for modern digital journalism.

