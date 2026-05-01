Bedford landlord faces nearly $130,000 in fines for uninhabitable units

A property owner in Bedford is facing more than $129,200 in fines after failing to make required repairs to dozens of apartments deemed unsafe to live in.

The city filed a lawsuit against property owner Jeff Jones in September 2024, claiming that multiple units he owns were not “fit for human habitation” and were “structurally unsafe,” according to court documents.

Legal documents show the case involves 28 apartments that have not been properly repaired or were repaired late despite repeated notices. The Bedford Planning and Zoning Department cited extensive code violations tied to the properties.

The original filing in September 2024 identified 38 apartments as unfit for occupancy.

A February 2024 inspection report detailed severe conditions inside many of the units, including holes in floors exposing crawlspaces, rotted support beams, missing windows, broken water lines, mold and water damage. Other units had collapsed ceilings, missing or broken windows and exposed electrical wiring.

The report also stated that the doors of 36 of the 38 apartments were unsecured “allowing access to anyone to walk in.”

According to a June 2023 inspection report filed by the Bedford Planning and Zoning Department, the city has been in contact with Jones since 2021 over the property issues.

In September 2025, Bedford and Jones filed an agreement setting timelines for repairs.

Despite repair timelines of up to 150 days, 28 of the units were not repaired in the required timeframe, according to court documents. As of April 22, 20 of the 44 units cited in September 2025 remained unrepaired.

The court ordered on April 22 that Jones pay $50 per day late for each apartment. The court also imposed an additional $100 per unit per day until repairs are completed.

If the units are repaired before August 20, the fine will be reduced to $25,000.

Jones did not respond to a request for comment.

Bedford Planning and Zoning Director Kevin Jones declined to comment.

Jones has faced similar issues with rental properties in Bloomington. In April 2025, Bloomington notified Jones the city would not renew rental permits for his properties, citing years of violations tied to him and his company, Pendragon Properties.

Bloomington later reached a settlement with Jones in July 2025 requiring him to sell all his properties in the city by July 2028. He is also banned from operating rental properties in the city for 20 years.

Court-ordered fines in the Bedford case will continue to increase daily until the required repairs are completed.