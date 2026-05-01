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Jasper man charged with making threats against Lt. Gov.

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published May 1, 2026 at 10:00 AM EDT
Joshua Wasson, 24 of Jasper., in an orange shirt looking at the camera.
Courtesy of Indiana State Police.
Joshua Wasson, 24 of Jasper.

A Jasper man was arrested after he allegedly sent threatening statements over social media to Indiana’s Lieutenant Governor.

Joshua Wasson, 24, of Jasper is being held without bond in the Dubois County Jail after allegedly making threatening posts and messages about Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith.

State police interviewed Wasson at his place of employment, and while searching his vehicle, officers located marijuana and paraphernalia.

Wasson faces charges of Intimidation against a public official, a level six felony, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
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Clayton Baumgarth
Clayton Baumgarth is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He gathers stories from the rural areas surrounding Bloomington. Clayton was born and raised in central Missouri, and graduated college with a degree in Multimedia Production/Journalism from Drury University.
See stories by Clayton Baumgarth

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