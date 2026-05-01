Jasper man charged with making threats against Lt. Gov.

A Jasper man was arrested after he allegedly sent threatening statements over social media to Indiana’s Lieutenant Governor.

Joshua Wasson, 24, of Jasper is being held without bond in the Dubois County Jail after allegedly making threatening posts and messages about Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith.

State police interviewed Wasson at his place of employment, and while searching his vehicle, officers located marijuana and paraphernalia.

Wasson faces charges of Intimidation against a public official, a level six felony, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.