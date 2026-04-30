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Gas prices up to $5 in Monroe County

WFIU | By Joanie Dugan
Published April 30, 2026 at 4:15 PM EDT
A Speedway gas station sign listing the prices for unleaded and diesel gas. Unleaded is 4.99 and diesel is 5.99.
Photo provided by Kevin Line
Gas prices are now 5 dollars a gallon at some stations in Monroe County, including the Speedway at West 3rd Street and Curry Pike.

Gas prices are up to $5 a gallon at some Monroe County gas stations.

In just a week, Indiana’s average gas prices are up 84 cents per gallon to $4.41, according to AAA. The national average is $4.30.

But Monroe County sits above both the state and national average at about $4.55 a gallon. And some Bloomington gas stations are charging up to $5 a gallon as of Thursday, April 30.

In a news release, AAA reported gas prices are the highest they’ve been in four years, since July 2022. 

Gas prices have been on the rise since the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which is the shipping route for about 20 percent of the world’s oil.

Read more: Gas prices continue to rise in Indiana after start of Iran war

Last month, Gov. Mike Braun suspended the state’s 7 percent sales tax on gasoline for 30 days. That expires May 8. Braun has said he will decide whether to renew that suspension at that time, but that it is likely.

Earlier this week, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita released an online portal that documents gas prices at more than 4,600 gas prices across the state. But that portal has not yet been updated to reflect the higher prices.
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Joanie Dugan
Joanie Dugan is WFIU's regional newscaster for All Things Considered. She graduated from Indiana University with degrees in English and Media.
See stories by Joanie Dugan
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