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Police release photos of 'person of interest' in Kirkwood shooting

WFIU | By WFIU/WTIU News
Published April 30, 2026 at 4:13 PM EDT
The Bloomington Police Department issued four photos, including this one, of a person of interest in last Sunday's shooting on Kirkwood Ave. It is a grainy black and white photo of a person with a necklace and tank top.
Bloomington Police Department
The Bloomington Police Department issued four photos, including this one, of a person of interest in last Sunday's shooting on Kirkwood Ave.

Police released four photos of a "person of interest" in a shooting on Kirkwood Ave. early last Sunday morning.

"The backpack being worn by the individual resembles a shark or a dolphin," said the statement released Thursday afternoon by the Bloomington Police Department.

Police are asking anyone with information about the person to contact Detective Chris Scott at 812-339-4477 or scottc@bloomington.in.gov.

Five people were injured by gunfire downtown during a dispute between two groups, according to BPD, and four more people were injured during the aftermath. All but one were released from the hospital by Sunday afternoon, and one was in stable condition.

Large crowds gathered on Kirkwood on the night of the men's Little 500.

Out-of-town attendance has grown in recent years, and shootings and arrests have grabbed headlines.

Photo released by police of a "person of interest" in last Sunday morning's shooting on Kirkwood Ave.
Photo released by police of a "person of interest" in last Sunday morning's shooting on Kirkwood Ave.
Police say the individual at the top is a "person of interest" in the Kirkwood Ave. shooting last weekend.
Police say the individual at the top is a "person of interest" in the Kirkwood Ave. shooting last weekend.
"Person of interest" as identified by BPD.
"Person of interest" as identified by BPD.
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