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Police say 5 wounded in shooting on Kirkwood Avenue

WFIU | By George Hale
Published April 26, 2026 at 5:05 AM EDT
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WFIU/WTIU News
Police said five people were taken to hospital.

Gunfire injured five people early Sunday near the Indiana University campus, as thousands were gathered for Little 500 weekend events.

Bloomington police reported that the shooting happened just after midnight on the 400 block of East Kirkwood Avenue.

Read more: Black Key Bulls win men's Little 500 for third year in a row

“Officers immediately converged on the area and located multiple wounded individuals,” Captain Ryan Pedigo said in an emailed statement. “It is not currently known how many of the wounded individuals suffered direct gunshot wounds or if their injuries were a result of being struck by bullet fragments.”

Pedigo said that police transported one person to the hospital in a squad car, while two others were taken by private vehicle.

Ambulances also transported two people, one from the scene and another from a gas station who had “injuries believed to be related to the shooting.”

Pedigo said no one was in custody as of Sunday morning. He asked that individuals with information or video of the shooting to contact police.

The Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police assisted at the scene, and investigators used drones and a helicopter, he said.

Video uploaded to social media showed people fleeing through the street.

IU sent alerts to students and staff soon after the incident urging them to take shelter, lock their doors, and stay away from Kirkwood Avenue.

The messages said that no shots were fired on campus.

Downtown parties and late-night events related to the annual Little 500 bicycle race draw tens of thousands to Bloomington each year.

This story will be updated.

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George Hale
George Hale is a Multi-Media Journalist at Indiana Public Media. He previously worked as an Investigative Reporter for NPR’s northeast Texas member station KETR. Hale has reported from the West Bank and Gaza, Israel, Jordan and Egypt.
See stories by George Hale

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