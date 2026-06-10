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Former school resource officer takes plea in sexual misconduct case

WFIU | By George Hale
Published June 10, 2026 at 4:22 PM EDT
Jayson Tatlock intake photo
Courtesy of Owen County prosecutor
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Jayson Tatlock was arrested on Tuesday. He is accused of child seduction, a class 6 felony, and multiple misdemeanors.

A former Bloomington High School North school resource officer accused of sexual misconduct involving a student has agreed to a plea deal.

Jayson Tatlock agreed to plead guilty to one count of child seduction, a level 6 felony, according to a plea deal signed June 4.

Read more: Former resource officer accused of child seduction

Tatlock worked as a school resource officer from July 2023 until June 2024, when he resigned after the 17-year-old victim’s sister reported him. The incident occurred during an off-duty fishing trip at Cataract Lake in Owen County.

According to charging documents, Tatlock picked up the student from the school parking lot after stopping at the Walmart in Spencer to buy alcohol.

Prosecutors will dismiss charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, battery and furnishing alcohol to a minor, according to the deal.

Both parties agreed that the sentence will not exceed two years. Tatlock will have to register as a sex offender and pay a $100 fee.
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George Hale
George Hale is a Multi-Media Journalist at Indiana Public Media. He previously worked as an Investigative Reporter for NPR’s northeast Texas member station KETR. Hale has reported from the West Bank and Gaza, Israel, Jordan and Egypt.
See stories by George Hale
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